Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 14,653 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,420,000 after purchasing an additional 242,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 1,679,553 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 34,356 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $574.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,487,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516 over the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Replimune Group Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

