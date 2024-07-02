Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 35,105 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,105 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Stock Down 0.1 %

Hibbett stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $87.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Profile

(Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

