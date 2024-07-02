Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 40,286 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,286 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,868,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,830,000 after purchasing an additional 641,010 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8,630.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 332,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,302,000 after purchasing an additional 193,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

