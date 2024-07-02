Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 43,197 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,197 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE ETR opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.