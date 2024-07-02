Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 5,072 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after buying an additional 84,479 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $115.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.99%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

