WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 95,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,515,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $334.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

