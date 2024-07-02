Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.