WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,781 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.12% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $2,268,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $6,306,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

