Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.
Wipro Stock Performance
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 292.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,644 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 855,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 518,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
