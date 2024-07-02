Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Get Wipro alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WIT

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Wipro has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 292.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,644 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 855,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 518,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.