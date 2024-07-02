XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.29

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $4.85. XBiotech shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 255,502 shares traded.

XBiotech Trading Up 8.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $169.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

About XBiotech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in XBiotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

