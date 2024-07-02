XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.29

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $4.85. XBiotech shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 255,502 shares traded.
XBiotech Trading Up 8.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $169.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than XBiotech
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.