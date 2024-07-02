Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.31 and traded as low as C$8.94. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$9.13, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Yellow Pages Stock Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.68, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 66.56% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of C$54.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.0997783 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.76%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

