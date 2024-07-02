Zanaga Iron Ore (LON:ZIOC) Stock Price Down 23.6%

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (LON:ZIOC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 23.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.63 ($0.07). 27,493,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,025% from the average session volume of 879,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.37 ($0.09).

Zanaga Iron Ore Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.22 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.66.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Profile

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration and development of iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

