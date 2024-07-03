10,997 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMS. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,757,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 93,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.