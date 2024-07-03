14,288 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 81,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,827 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 137,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,831,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATSG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

