14,823 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 114,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 10,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,937.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

HDSN stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $385.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

