1,571 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJT opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $132.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

