17,407 Shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $265.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOS. Evercore increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

