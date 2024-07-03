1,967 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

