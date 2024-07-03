267,046 Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 267,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,583,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.53.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII opened at $144.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. Equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

