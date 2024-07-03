288,470 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,565,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Stock Down 0.4 %

SXI stock opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $184.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

