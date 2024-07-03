2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $31.68

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.68, but opened at $34.77. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $34.53, with a volume of 868,861 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
