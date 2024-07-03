374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Trading Down 2.6%

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 52,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 115,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

374Water Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.41.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 374Water by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,937,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in 374Water by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 255,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in 374Water by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 247,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 128,596 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 374Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its position in 374Water by 90.9% during the first quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 95,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

