374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Trading Down 2.6%

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 52,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 115,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.41.
374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter.
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
