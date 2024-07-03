3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.58.
Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of MMM opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
