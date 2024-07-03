3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.43 and last traded at $100.50. 707,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,489,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

