40,418 Shares in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBLA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBLA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

