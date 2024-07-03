41,460 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,409,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 120.5% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $486.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.32. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $487.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.