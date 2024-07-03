4,836 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,189,000 after acquiring an additional 621,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $20,698,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,304,000 after acquiring an additional 505,352 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

