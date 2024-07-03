492 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

