56 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after purchasing an additional 105,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,047.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $967.63 and a 200-day moving average of $911.02. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,077.22. The firm has a market cap of $413.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.