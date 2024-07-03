622 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $646,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,614,000 after acquiring an additional 482,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.86.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $386.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $391.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

