7,638 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

