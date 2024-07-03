A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Acquires 3,925 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,925 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($22,787.44).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Stuart Lorimer bought 37 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.69) per share, for a total transaction of £224.96 ($284.54).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Stuart Lorimer acquired 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 584 ($7.39) per share, for a total transaction of £146 ($184.67).

On Friday, April 12th, Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.21), for a total value of £299,814.30 ($379,223.75).

On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £48,775.68 ($61,694.51).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

BAG opened at GBX 599 ($7.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 594.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 559. The firm has a market capitalization of £664.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,761.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 452 ($5.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 637 ($8.06).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on A.G. BARR

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.