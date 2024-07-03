Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.56.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 14.0% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 902,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,521,000 after buying an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.