Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Up 12.1% in June

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,269,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,309 shares of company stock worth $2,333,125. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $837.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.