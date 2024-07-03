Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 36,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ACN opened at $303.83 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.76. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

