Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.2 days.
Acciona Stock Performance
Shares of Acciona stock opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. Acciona has a 12-month low of $107.05 and a 12-month high of $164.12.
About Acciona
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Acciona
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.