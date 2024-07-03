Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Short Interest Update

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 159.2 days.

Acciona Stock Performance

Shares of Acciona stock opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.75. Acciona has a 12-month low of $107.05 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

Get Acciona alerts:

About Acciona

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.