Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $68.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

