Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$14.01 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.50. The company has a market cap of C$872.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

