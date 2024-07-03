Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Keith Rabois Sells 9,276 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12.

Affirm Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Affirm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after buying an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Affirm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after buying an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Affirm by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after acquiring an additional 153,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

