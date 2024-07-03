Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in June

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,969,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.4 days.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $825.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

