Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.13.

A stock opened at $125.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.43. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 149,159 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,175 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,116,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,307,000 after buying an additional 467,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 508,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

