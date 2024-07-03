AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 59,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.48. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

