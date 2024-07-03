Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $21.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $927.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at $412,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $2,489,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $668,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 487,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

