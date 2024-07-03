Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALAR. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Alarum Technologies from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Alarum Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Alarum Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ALAR stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Alarum Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. Alarum Technologies had a positive return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 11.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarum Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Alarum Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

