Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$77.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$64.82 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.62.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

