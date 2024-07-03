Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.56% of Allarity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Allarity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Allarity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $269.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($22.14) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allarity Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.