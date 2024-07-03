Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,488 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of Allison Transmission worth $68,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $56,334,000. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $17,848,000. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $14,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after purchasing an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

