Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 6,959 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 66.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 69,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 18,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.1 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

ARE stock opened at $117.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.