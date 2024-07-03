Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

