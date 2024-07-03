Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Cboe Global Markets worth $70,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $171.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.45.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

